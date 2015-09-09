BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Sept 9 Hafslund ASA :
* August hydro power production 330 GWh versus 289 GWh year ago
* August 2015 power sales 950 GWh versus 926 GWh August 2014
* August district heating production 42 GWh versus 44 GWh year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership