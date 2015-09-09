Sept 9 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Italiaonline SpA announces the closing of the contribution by Avenue and the Goldentree
Funds of 34,619,965,094 ordinary shares corresponding to approximately 53.87 percent of share
capital of Seat Pagine Gialle (SEAT) in favor of Italiaonline SpA
* The ordinary shares were originally held by held by GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, GoldenTree
Asset Management Lux Srl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM, LP and San Bernardino County
Employees' Retirement Association
* As a result of contribution, Italiaonline will launch a mandatory tender offer on all of
the outstanding ordinary shares of SEAT
