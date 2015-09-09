BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Sept 9 Inno-Gene SA :
* Signs investment deal with US-based International Technology Ventures, LLC (ITV)
* Contract with ITV concerns creation of new Polish company which will have exclusivity in transfer of whole genome sequencing technology from Illumina INC
* To own 36.5 percent stake in newly established company in exchange for 1.5 million zlotys ($397,372) investment program and aid in obtaining EU subsidies
* Investment contract with ITV to be concluded by the end of Q1 2017
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists