Sept 9 Inno-Gene SA :

* Signs investment deal with US-based International Technology Ventures, LLC (ITV)

* Contract with ITV concerns creation of new Polish company which will have exclusivity in transfer of whole genome sequencing technology from Illumina INC

* To own 36.5 percent stake in newly established company in exchange for 1.5 million zlotys ($397,372) investment program and aid in obtaining EU subsidies

* Investment contract with ITV to be concluded by the end of Q1 2017

