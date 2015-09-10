CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
Sept 10 FirstRand Ltd
* Provisional audited results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2015
* NII increased 16% driven by ongoing growth in advances (+12%) and deposits (+13%).
* Normalised earnings increased 14% to R21.3 billion, and normalised ROE increased slightly to 24.7%.
* Overall operating cost growth was 10% for period
* NPLs continued to reflect a mixed picture with residential mortgages and FNB personal loans showing significant decreases of 18% and 7% respectively,
* Year to June 2016 is expected to display more negative characteristics than year under review.
* Regulatory changes will negatively impact profitability of certain retail lending and transactional business lines.
* Sizwe Errol Nxasana will resign as chief executive officer and executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with effect from 30 September 2015
* Johan Petrus Burger will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank in place of Sizwe Errol Nxasana with effect from 1 October 2015.
* Alan Patrick Pullinger will be appointed deputy CEO and executive director of Firstrand and Firstrand Bank with effect from 1 Oct 2015.
* Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 210 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S