CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
Sept 10 Lloyd's of London
* Pre-Tax profit of £1.19 billion (h1 2014: £1.65 billion).
* Return on capital of 10.7% (h1 2014: 16.3%
* Combined ratio of 89.5% (h1 2014: 87.4%) outperforms competitors
* Pricing continues to be under pressure in an intensely competitive environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S