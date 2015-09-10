Sept 10 Lloyd's of London

* Pre-Tax profit of £1.19 billion (h1 2014: £1.65 billion).

* Return on capital of 10.7% (h1 2014: 16.3%

* Combined ratio of 89.5% (h1 2014: 87.4%) outperforms competitors

