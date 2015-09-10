BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Spur Corporation Ltd :
* FY comparable headline earnings per share up by 14.3 pct
* FY group revenue increased by 3.7 pct to 760.1 million rand, with revenue generated in South Africa growing by 11.7 pct
* Profit before income tax increased by 1.8 pct to 205.4 million rand
* Dividend per share up by 9.1 pct to 132 cents
* Trading conditions were compounded by load-shedding, which reduced local restaurant turnover by an estimated 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.