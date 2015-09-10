Sept 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in August were 64.4 million Norwegian crowns ($7.84 million) versus 88.6 million crowns year ago

* Expects sales to be at a level of 60 million - 80 million crowns per month for rest of year

