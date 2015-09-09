BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Sept 9 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Company's unit Orphan Europe says Health Canada has granted market authorization for Carbaglu
* Authorization for Carbaglu was granted as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia (high blood level of ammonia) or as a maintenance therapy for chronic hyperammonemia due to the deficiency of the hepatic enzyme N-aceytlglutamate synthase (NAGS) in pediatric and adult patients
* Carbaglu will be imported and distributed in Canada by unit Recordati Rare Diseases Inc
Source text: bit.ly/1g8R5bs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership