BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Sept 9 Medica Pro Familia SA :
* Aug. 2015 revenue 773,000 zlotys ($204,860) , up 167 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7733 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists