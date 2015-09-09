BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Sept 9 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* Sigvaris Holding AG signs investment contract to buy 81.39 percent stake of company from Anna Sobkowiak
* Sigvaris Holding to launch tender offer to up to 100 percent of company
* Anna Sobkowiak agrees to sell her stake in company to Sigvaris Holding under tender offer, for 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) total
* After tender offer, Sigvaris Holding will have right to dismiss Anna Sobkowiak from chairman of management board post and appoint her to supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists