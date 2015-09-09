Sept 9 Pani Teresa Medica SA :

* Sigvaris Holding AG signs investment contract to buy 81.39 percent stake of company from Anna Sobkowiak

* Sigvaris Holding to launch tender offer to up to 100 percent of company

* Anna Sobkowiak agrees to sell her stake in company to Sigvaris Holding under tender offer, for 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) total

* After tender offer, Sigvaris Holding will have right to dismiss Anna Sobkowiak from chairman of management board post and appoint her to supervisory board ($1 = 3.7748 zlotys)