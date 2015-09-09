BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Sept 9 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Announces it has appointed Thierry Lambert as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to handle the company's finances and administrative affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists