BRIEF-Analog Devices says received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer
* Analog Devices - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares co's stock at $74.25/share in cash
Sept 10 Bouygues SA :
* Says University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has awarded Bouygues UK, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a contract worth 257 million euros to design and build a new hospital dedicated to advanced cancer treatment and surgery services in central London Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Analog Devices - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares co's stock at $74.25/share in cash
May 4 A Fox News radio correspondent filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming she was fired for complaining about sex discrimination, after the U.S. television network encouraged employees to report harassment amid a barrage of legal claims.