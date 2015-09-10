Sept 10 Deutsche Bank, London Branch and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc:

* Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have closed placement of 10 percent stake in Inmobiliaria Colonial SA on behalf of Grupo Villar Mir at 0.56 euros per share, for a total of 178.6 million euros ($200.1 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)