BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Darty Plc :
* Continued market outperformance in France with like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent
* Belgium returns to positive like-for-like sales
* Successful summer sales and excellent growth in white goods
* Total revenue up 2.4 per cent and like-for-like sales up 1.1 per cent
* Well prepared for "back to school" period with better product availability than last year
* Now seeing strong vision sales ahead of rugby world cup
* Well placed for rest of year
* Objective is to reduce average net debt by around 50 million euros over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.