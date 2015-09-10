Sept 10 BE Semiconductor Industries NV
:
* Says Q3 2015 revenue is expected to be below its
previously reported guidance due to a weakening of industry
conditions in recent weeks
* Now expects that its Q3 2015 revenue will decrease by
about 28 to 33 percent (70.0 million euros - 75.0 million euros
range) ($78.53 million to $84.14 million) versus the 104.3
million euros reported in Q2 2015
* Previous guidance included revenue decrease of about 15 to
20 percent (83.2 million euros to 88.4 million euros range)
versus Q2 2015
* Says fixed and temporary headcount will be reduced by
approximately 10 pct by year end 2015
* Anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately 12
million euros -14 million euros
* Incremental restructuring charges related to the overhead
re-alignment are anticipated to be less than 1 million euros and
are expected to be recorded in Q3-15 and Q4-15
Source text: bit.ly/1hZHEMC
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)