Sept 10 Discovery Ltd :

* Embedded value up 21 pct to 52.3 billion rand

* FY normalised headline earnings up 16 pct to 4 027 million rand

* FY normalised profit from operations up 17 pct to 5 789 million rand

* Period saw new business grow 51 pct to 17 532 million rand

* Discovery Health exceeded expectation with operating profit increasing 10 pct to 2 031 million rand