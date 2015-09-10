BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Its game 'Sparkle 3: Genesis' debuted in online shop Apple Mac App Store Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.