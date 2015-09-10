Sept 10 Melia Hotels International SA :

* Says to incorporate two new hotels in Iskandar, Malaysia

* The new Melia Iskandar Malaysia and Innside Iskandar Johor hotels with 800 rooms in total will occupy two adjacent buildings

* The company already has 28 hotels opened and planned in Asia-Pacific Source text: bit.ly/1JXVYyE

