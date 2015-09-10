BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Says to incorporate two new hotels in Iskandar, Malaysia
* The new Melia Iskandar Malaysia and Innside Iskandar Johor hotels with 800 rooms in total will occupy two adjacent buildings
* The company already has 28 hotels opened and planned in Asia-Pacific Source text: bit.ly/1JXVYyE
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.