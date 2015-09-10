BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 Sponda Oyj :
* To open a co-working space for 300 users in the centre of Helsinki
* Says will launch a new kind of user-powered service concept at Pieni Roobertinkatu 9 in Helsinki Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.