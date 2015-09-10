BRIEF-Cara reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.71
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
Sept 10 Alent Plc :
* Antitrust clearance in Germany
* This follow clearances received from US and South Korean anti-trust authorities for proposed acquisition
* All other anti-trust and regulatory filings for proposed acquisition have been initiated and are proceeding in normal course
* Scheme is expected to become effective in late 2015 or early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.