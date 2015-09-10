Sept 10 Alent Plc :

* Antitrust clearance in Germany

* This follow clearances received from US and South Korean anti-trust authorities for proposed acquisition

* All other anti-trust and regulatory filings for proposed acquisition have been initiated and are proceeding in normal course

* Scheme is expected to become effective in late 2015 or early 2016