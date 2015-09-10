BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 Srv Yhtiot Oyj
* Announces preliminary results of 50 million euro ($56.01 million) rights offering
* Says a total of about 27,180,050 shares were subscribed for, representing about 114.5 percent of 23,731,107 shares offered
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.