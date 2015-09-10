BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings partners with Alibaba Group to enter the China cruise market
Sept 10 Baltika AS :
* Supervisory board approves the plan to reorganise the group's structure
* Subsidiary Baltika Retail OU structure will be changed for more effective financial management
* Baltika Retail OU unit OU Baltman to buy from Baltika Retail OU, its units Sia Baltika Latvija and Uab Baltika Lietuva
* As a result of restructure, OU Baltman will be in control of Baltic Retail operations and the name of the company is planned to be Baltika Baltic Retail OU
* Transaction should take place during 2015
NEW YORK, May 4 Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc, calling on the company to search for a new chief executive, according to a release seen by Reuters on Thursday.