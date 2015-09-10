Sept 10 Baltika AS :

* Supervisory board approves the plan to reorganise the group's structure

* Subsidiary Baltika Retail OU structure will be changed for more effective financial management

* Baltika Retail OU unit OU Baltman to buy from Baltika Retail OU, its units Sia Baltika Latvija and Uab Baltika Lietuva

* As a result of restructure, OU Baltman will be in control of Baltic Retail operations and the name of the company is planned to be Baltika Baltic Retail OU

* Transaction should take place during 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)