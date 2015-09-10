BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Starts another nursing home project
* Lease agreement for 20 years
* Total project volume (sale) stands at around 11.0 million euros ($12.3 million)
* Construction should take place still in 2015, and completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.