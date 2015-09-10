BRIEF-Systemax reports Q1 revenue $302.5 million
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
Sept 10 Euronext:
* On Sept. 10, the French market regulator the AMF announced that the Paris Court of Appeal, by a decision dated Sept. 08, rejected the appeals about the clearance decision of the simplified tender offer on Euro Disney shares
* As a consequence, the offer will close on Sept.24
* Price of the offer: 1.25 euro ($1.40) per share
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. reject “mini tender” offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, Lp