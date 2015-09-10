Sept 10 Btg Plc

* Wellstat Therapeutics` New Drug Application (NDA) for uridine triacetate has been accepted for review by United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)

* FDA has provided an Anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in March 2016

* NDA seeks FDA approval of uridine triacetate as treatment for patients at risk of serious toxicity

* Wellstat Therapeutics retains certain rights to exercise an option to co-promote uridine triacetate

* Wellstat Therapeutics retains certain rights to exercise an option to co-promote uridine triacetate

* Terms of co-promote have not been disclosed