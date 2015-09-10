Sept 10 Elior Participations SCA :

* Announces it will be the official caterer of the 21st Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP21)

* From Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2015, Elior Group will provide catering services to 45,000 daily COP21 conference participants at Paris-Le Bourget

