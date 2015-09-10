BRIEF-Workiva reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 Median Technologies SA :
* Median Technologies announces notice of allowance of United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application covering a set of image processing algorithms
* This adds to the IP portfolio with US patent US 9092691 B1
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Realpage reports first quarter revenue growth of 19% year-over-year