BRIEF-Workiva reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 ARCEP:
* French regulator ARCEP assigns frequencies in 1800 mhz band to Iliad SA unit Free Mobile
* Starting on May 25, 2016, Free Mobile will have a 15 MHz duplex in the 1800 MHz band
Source text: bit.ly/1O3FTeN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Realpage reports first quarter revenue growth of 19% year-over-year