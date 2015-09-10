BRIEF-MVB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 10 Euronext NV :
* Stephane Boujnah nominated as CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board
* Current interim CEO Jos Dijsselhof has agreed to remain in this position until Boujnah is officially appointed
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FFO for 2017 quarter was favorably impacted by $0.1 million as a result of initial operations of Park Van Ness