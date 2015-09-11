BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Sept 11 Netent Publ Ab
* NetEnt enters the US simulated gaming market with GAN
* Signed an agreement with GameAccount Network Plc (GAN) to supply its games through GAN's Simulated Gaming platform in the US
* The signed agreement allows NetEnt to deliver a selection of its online casino games to multiple land-based casinos with a phased rollout approach
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds