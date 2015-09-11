BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Sept 11 Mix Telematics Ltd :
* Approved a share repurchase programme under which company may repurchase up to 40,000,000 of its ordinary shares (1 600 000 adss) through to March 15, 2016
* Repurchase programme will be funded out of existing cash resources
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds