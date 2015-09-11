China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Sept 11 Unibail Rodamco SE :
* Announces it has signed an agreement with the EPADESA 9 (The Public Development Authority La Défense Seine Arche) for the development of an alternative project on the site of the Phare Tower in La Défense district (Paris region)
* This new project, culminating at 200 meters, represents a total investment cost of about 630 million euros ($711.21 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".