Sept 11 Unibail Rodamco SE :

* Announces it has signed an agreement with the EPADESA 9 (The Public Development Authority La Défense Seine Arche) for the development of an alternative project on the site of the Phare Tower in La Défense district (Paris region)

This new project, culminating at 200 meters, represents a total investment cost of about 630 million euros ($711.21 million)