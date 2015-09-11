BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Sept 11 Weng Fine Art AG :
* E-commerce subsidiary WFA Online AG records first million euro transaction
* Volume of transaction amounts to about 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) initially, and may - depending on sales revenue generated - increase
* Volume of transaction amounts to about 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) initially, and may - depending on sales revenue generated - increase

* Proceeds from this sale will be gradual and affecting period from October 2015 to December 2016
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason