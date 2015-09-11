Sept 11 Brait SE :

* Launch of an offering of GBP350 million of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due in 2020 with a denomination of GBP100,000 each

* Bonds, which are expected to mature on September 18, 2020, will be issued at par and are expected to carry a coupon of between 2.25 pct and 2.75 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)