BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 Bricorama SA :
* Confirms its approach to take over Mr Bricolage with offer price of 15 euros ($16.9) per share
* Says is not able to indicate at this point whether this operation will take place
* Says is not able to indicate at this point whether this operation will take place
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason