BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Telekom Austria Group and Antik Telecom pick Eutelsat 16A satellite for new Antik Sat TV platform in Slovakia and Czech Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds