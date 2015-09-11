BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* To pay interim dividend in september of 0.03 euros per ordinary share (approximately one thirds of the intended 0.08 euros total dividend per ordinary share in respect of 2015)
* As of Sept. 15, 2015 shares will trade ex-dividend
* Interim dividend will become payable as of Sept. 18, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1KIs2u7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds