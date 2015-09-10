BRIEF-Xtant Medical's unit entered into thirteenth amendment
* Xtant Medical Holdings - effective April 30, 2017, unit of co entered into thirteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
Sept 10 Stada Arzneimittel Ag
* CEO says want to generate at least 70 percent of sales with brand-name products in five years Further company coverage:
* Xtant Medical Holdings - effective April 30, 2017, unit of co entered into thirteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* First patient enrolled in Mallinckrodt phase 2 trial of Stratagraft® regenerative skin tissue