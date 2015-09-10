BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
Sept 10 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :
* Q1 revenue 380.5 million Danish crowns ($57.06 million) versus 392.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 45.1 million crowns versus 39.6 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY 2015/16 outlook unchanged - EBITDA of 120 million - 140 million crowns, pre-tax profit of 35 million - 45 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6682 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.