BRIEF-Asta Funding signs assignment agreement
* Asta Funding says on april 28, unit entered into assignment agreement by and among unit and an unrelated third party - sec filing
Sept 10 Alstom SA :
* Wins from Metrolinx, an Ontario government public transit agency, a contract worth 113 million euros ($126.50 million) to provide a new computer-based integrated train control system for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area
* The commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1MdJ2IP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pinetree Capital Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017