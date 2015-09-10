BRIEF-Systemax reports Q1 revenue $302.5 million
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
Sept 10 Oponeo.pl SA :
* August 2015 preliminary revenue at 18.8 million zlotys ($5.0 million), up 23 percent year on year
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. reject “mini tender” offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, Lp