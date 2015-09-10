(Corrects company name in headline to Lanson BCC)

Sept 10 Lanson BCC SA :

* H1 operating income (EBIT) 2.1 million euros ($2.4 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 1.3 million euros versus reported profit of 2.5 million euros year ago (H1 2014 restated: 1.9 million euros)

* Group is not releasing any forecasts for the full year

