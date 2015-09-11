China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Sept 11 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :
* Reports H1 net income profit jump by 92.4 percent to 6.44 million Swiss francs ($6.62 million)
* H1 rental income increases by 5.7 percent to 8.47 million francs
* H1 EBIT excluding revaluation effect is 5.553 million francs versus 5.491 million francs a year ago
* Says is expected to inform about capital increase in the end of September 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1VR8uoY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".