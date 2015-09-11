China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Sept 11 Temenos Group AG :
* Sees FY total non-IFRS revenue growth of 20.5 percent to 24.5 percent(implying non-IFRS revenue of $536 million to $553 million, up from $526 million to $548 million)
* Sees FY non-IFRS EBIT of $153 million to $158 million, up from $150 million to $156 million, implying a non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 percent
* Says Nordea selects Accenture and Temenos to help replace its core banking systems across Nordics as part of broader "simplification" program
* Signs agreement to provide Nordea with new core banking platform
* System integration and consulting services around the core replacement to be provided by Accenture Source text: bit.ly/1F0z8aR, bit.ly/1VRan5l, bit.ly/1L5I3Jf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".