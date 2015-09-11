BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :
* Signs 709,993 zloty ($190,618) annex to contract with RE-Bau Sp. z o.o. on electric installations to Avia building in Krakow, Poland
* At present, total value of contract is 6.6 million zlotys
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds