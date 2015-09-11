BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Alcatel Lucent :
* Says has revised departure package for ex-CEO Combes after oversight committee recommendations
* Says Combes will get maximum 4.85 mln eur in variable pay and 3.1 mln eur in non-competition clause
* Says sum will only be paid to Combes if Nokia takeover succeeds
* Says Combes has agreed to remain available to company until nokia deal closes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds