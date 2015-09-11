Sept 11 Alcatel Lucent :

* Says has revised departure package for ex-CEO Combes after oversight committee recommendations

* Says Combes will get maximum 4.85 mln eur in variable pay and 3.1 mln eur in non-competition clause

* Says sum will only be paid to Combes if Nokia takeover succeeds

* Says Combes has agreed to remain available to company until nokia deal closes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)