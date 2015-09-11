BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 Finansinspektionen:
* Swedbank Robur Fonder buys shares in Probi AB
* Increases shareholding from 383,282 shares to 633,282 shares, corresponding to 6.76 percent of shares
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason