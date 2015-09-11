BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Anoto Group AB :
* Anoto and partner Objectif Lune receive new order from Lewis Group Ltd.
* Announces extension of contract of PlanetPress Capture and 1,500 digital pens with Lewis Group through its partner Objectif Lune
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds