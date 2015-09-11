BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Affecto Plc :
* The Finnish Agency for Rural Affairs has exercised the option to have Affecto's subsidiary Karttakeskus to maintain and operate the Finnish Land Parcel Identification System also in 2016-2018
* The total revenue impact of the exercised option is about 2.8 million euros ($3.15 million) during years 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds