BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Sensys Gatso Group Ab
* Says wins French order worth 728 thousand euros, or 6.8 million Swedish crowns Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds